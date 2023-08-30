Surat HSR Station Completes Construction Of Concourse & Rail Level Slabs In Just 1 Year |

In a remarkable feat of engineering, Surat High-Speed Rail (HSR) Station has achieved a significant milestone by successfully completing the construction of both the concourse and rail level slabs within a period of just one year. This achievement marks the station's position as a trailblazer on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) Corridor.

"The Surat HSR Station, which stands as a testament to modern infrastructure prowess, boasts a 450-meter-long concourse level and an equal-length rail level. The station's dimensions span an impressive 37.4 meters in width, encompassing a total of 9 slabs" said an official.

"The casting of the first slab took place on August 22, 2022, setting the pace for an exceptional construction journey. The project concluded on August 21, 2023, with the successful casting of the final slab. This rapid one-year timeline for completing both the concourse and rail level slabs underscores the dedication and efficiency of the construction teams involved" he said.

According to NHSRCL , the sheer scale of the accomplishment becomes evident when examining the materials utilized. A staggering quantity of 13,672 cubic meters of concrete was poured, reinforcing the station's robust structure. The use of 2785.43 metric tons of steel further highlights the commitment to creating a durable and secure transportation hub.

Surat HSR station |

"The Surat HSR Station's completion of these critical construction phases not only reflects technological excellence but also represents a significant stride towards realizing the ambitious MAHSR Corridor. As this engineering marvel continues to take shape, it draws the nation's attention towards the future of high-speed rail travel in India" said an official of National High Speed Rail Corporation.

Surat HSR Station design |

"The Surat HSR Station's successful achievement underscores the nation's capability to execute complex infrastructure projects efficiently and paves the way for further advancements in the high-speed rail network. With this milestone, the future of transportation in India looks brighter than ever" official further added.

