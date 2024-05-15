The Surat Crime Branch has arrested Shakeel Sheikh, alias Raza, an 18-year-old from Mehbubnagar, Maharashtra, in connection with the ongoing investigation into threats made against Hindu leaders by Maulana Mohammad Sohail Abubakar, also known as Maulana Abu Bakr Teemol.

Maulana, who is in police custody, revealed the name of Shakeel Sheikh for his role in procuring weapons from Pakistan to assassinate the Hindu leaders for their hate speeches against Islam and Prophet Mohammed. The individuals targeted by Maulana and his Pakistan-based accomplices are known for their anti-Islamic rhetoric, igniting religious sentiments across the nation.

#WATCH | Surat Crime Branch Unearths Alleged Assassination Plot Of Hindu Leaders, Arrests 18-Year-Old Accomplice



📹 Melvyn Thomas #Surat #CrimeBranch pic.twitter.com/INKC6FfIWv — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) May 15, 2024

Former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and Updesh Rana, the national secretary of Vishwa Sanatan Sangh, were among the prime targets of Maulana Abu Bakr for their inflammatory speeches.

Details of investigation

"The investigation revealed that Shakeel Sheikh played a crucial role in the alleged plot," said a Surat police official. "He was not only in contact with Nepali agents but had also ordered weapons from Pakistan."

According to police sources, Shakeel Sheikh allegedly participated in group meetings and video calls with individuals suspected to be from Nepal and Laos. Additionally, the investigation suggests the involvement of multiple individuals in procuring arms from Pakistan. Authorities are also looking into the activation of a virtual mobile number registered in Laos, potentially used for communication within the group.

"The possibility of a sleeper cell operating in the region is a key aspect of our investigation," the officer added. Sleeper cells refer to dormant terrorist groups that can be activated to carry out attacks.

Shakeel Sheikh was presented before the Surat court for remand proceedings, seeking his detention in police custody for further interrogation.