Surat Chemical Factory Blast: NHRC Points Finger At Management's Negligence In Tragedy That Left 7 Dead, 24 Injured | ANI

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India, has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that seven workers died, and 24 were injured after a massive blast at a chemical manufacturing factory in Surat on 30th November 2023.

Commission observes possible negligence

The Commission has observed that the reported explosion in the tank filled with inflammable chemicals, prima facie, indicates possible negligence on the part of the factory management, which requires an investigation, as the incident has resulted in human rights violations of the victim workers.

Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Gujarat, calling for a detailed report on the matter within four weeks.

Call for detailed report

The report should also include the status of the FIR registered by the police, medical treatment of the victims, and compensation, if any, granted to the next of kin of the deceased persons and the injured. The Commission would also like to know about the action taken against the delinquent persons responsible for the tragedy.