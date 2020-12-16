SupremeCourtStand4Farmers: Netizens tweet out support for protesters ahead of SC hearing

For over three weeks now, hundreds of farmers have converged in and around the national capital, protesting against three recently passed farm Acts. The protesters have blocked some of the roads leading in and out of Delhi, and recently announced that they will intensify their protests in the days to come. Six rounds of talks with Union Ministers have not provided any concrete results.

Against this backdrop, a plea had been filed with the Supreme Court seeking the removal of the protesters from their present locations, citing the COVID-19 pandemic. With lakhs of farmers huddled at various border points surrounding the national capital to show their resentment, many opine that the protesters can contribute adversely to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to reports, the Supreme Court will hear the plea on Wednesday.