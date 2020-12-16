SupremeCourtStand4Farmers: Netizens tweet out support for protesters ahead of SC hearing

For over three weeks now, hundreds of farmers have converged in and around the national capital, protesting against three recently passed farm Acts. The protesters have blocked some of the roads leading in and out of Delhi, and recently announced that they will intensify their protests in the days to come. Six rounds of talks with Union Ministers have not provided any concrete results.
Against this backdrop, a plea had been filed with the Supreme Court seeking the removal of the protesters from their present locations, citing the COVID-19 pandemic. With lakhs of farmers huddled at various border points surrounding the national capital to show their resentment, many opine that the protesters can contribute adversely to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
According to reports, the Supreme Court will hear the plea on Wednesday.
With the Supreme Court poised to decide on the location of the protests, many on Wednesday took to social media urging the apex court to stand up for the farmers. At the time of writing this article, "#SupremeCourtStand4Farmers" is a trending hashtag on Twitter, with over 65,000 posts shared thus far. A few have also made an attempt to utilise the hashtag to speak out against the protests, implying that true farmers are not against the new laws.
"If they don't speak now for the future of their children, then Punjab won't be able to forgive itself. #SupremeCourtStand4Farmers" read one post.
"Is there a justice system in India? If so, the farmers have been protesting for the last three months to get their rights. May the Supreme Court listen to them and give justice to the farmers," remarked another.
Take a look at some of the comments:
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)