Supreme Court To Hear PIL Seeking Panel To Help Married Men Subjected To Domestic Violence On July 3

Supreme Court of India | File Photo

A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking the constitution of a National Commission for Men and also the framing of guidelines to help married men who are subjected to domestic violence. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Dipankar Datta is set to hear the PIL on July 3, according to the website of the apex court.

As many as 81,063 of the 1,64,033 people who had committed suicide were married men, while 28,680 were married women, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data published in 2021 that was cited in the plea filed by advocate Mahesh Kumar Tiwari.

Here's what the plea said

“Around 33.2 per cent men ended their lives because of family problems and 4.8 per cent due to marriage related issues in the year 2021. In this year total 1,18,979 men have committed suicides, which are about (72 per cent) and total 45,026 women have committed suicides which are about 27 per cent,” said the plea, referring to data provided by the NCRB.

Plea by advocate seeks directions for NHRC to accept complaints of domestic violence victims

The petition by Tiwari has also sought a direction by the top court to the National Human Rights Commission to deal with the issue of suicide by married men and accept complaints of men suffering from domestic violence.

“Issue direction to the respondent no.1 (Union of India) to issue proper guidelines through the Ministry of Home Affairs to the police authority/ Station House Officer of every police station to accept/ receive the complaint of victims of domestic violence or those are under stress due to family problems and marriage related issues and refer the same to the State Human Right Commission for its proper disposal, till the proper legislation is enacted by the Government of India,” said the petition.