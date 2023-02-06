Supreme Court to hear anti conversion law in different states on March 17 | File

New Delhi: SC will hear the matter of fraudulent conversions and challenge to various state laws on religious conversions due to interfaith marriages respectively on March 17.



A Bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud with Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala as urged by Delhi BJP lawyer Ashwini Upadyay that his plea was distinct from the batch of petitions challenging various state laws on religious conversions.

"I am neither supporting the state laws nor opposing them. My petition deals with separate issue of fraudulent religious conversions," Upadhyay said.



Various petitions, including one by Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind, were filed challenging the validity of various state laws on anti-conversions. It also seeks transfer of 21 cases to the top court, challenging the state laws regulating religious conversions due to the interfaith marriages.



It has sought transfer of three petitions pending in the Gujarat High Court, five in Allahabad, threeeach in Himachal and Jharkhand, six in Madhya Pradesh and one in Karnataka.

