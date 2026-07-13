Ram Mandir Donation Theft: Supreme Court Seeks SIT Report, Issues Notice To Trust

Supreme Court Seeks SIT Status Report, Issues Notice to Ram Mandir Trust Over Alleged Donation Irregularities | File Pic

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a status report from the special investigation team (SIT) constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government on the probe into the alleged embezzlement of funds meant for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. The court also issued notice to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on a batch of public interest litigation (PIL) petitions seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged financial irregularities and missing funds at the temple.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana heard at least three petitions related to the matter, Bar & Bench reports.

"Issue notice. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta accepts notice. Issue notice to Teerth Kshetra trust. Let a status report be filed. We direct SIT constituted by State of UP to submit a status report before this court. The SIT shall also have member composition," the Court directed.

Petitioners seek CBI probe

One of the petitions, filed by advocates Ajay Kumar Rai and Dinesh Kumar Yadav, named the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the State of Uttar Pradesh and the Union of India as respondents.

The petition alleged dishonest misappropriation, diversion and embezzlement of public donations collected for the construction of the Ram Temple, arguing that the allegations warranted registration of a regular case and an independent, time-bound investigation.

The petitioners contended that although an SIT constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government is already investigating the matter, it lacks the forensic and investigative infrastructure needed for a complex financial probe. They also argued that the inquiry began without registration of a first information report (FIR), making the evidentiary value of its findings vulnerable to challenge.

Referring to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam adulterated ghee case, the petition cited the Supreme Court's October 2024 order in Subramanian Swamy v. State of Andhra Pradesh, where a State SIT was replaced by an independent multidisciplinary SIT headed by the CBI.

The plea also sought interim directions to the Trust and the State to preserve all physical, electronic and financial records, including donation registers, ledgers, CCTV footage, bank records and software databases.

MP seeks court-monitored oversight

Another petition, filed by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Sudhakar Singh, sought transfer of the ongoing investigation to the CBI under the Supreme Court's supervision.

The plea also sought the constitution of a temporary court-monitored oversight committee comprising retired judicial officers, financial experts and persons of "impeccable integrity" to oversee the Trust's secular financial and administrative affairs during the investigation.

Singh further requested directions to preserve all physical and electronic financial records, including account books, bank records, UPI logs, CCTV footage, emails and servers, to prevent destruction or tampering of evidence. He also sought directions to the Trust to publish audited financial statements, donation details, utilisation of funds and other financial information on its official website at regular intervals while safeguarding donors' personal details.

Court issues notice

During the hearing, counsel for one of the petitioners submitted, "After a battle of 123 years ..another battle has started SIT is formed. The evidence etc which is electronic in nature need to be preserved,"

Responding to the submission, the Chief Justice remarked, "Please preserve your energy. It will be needed outside," before issuing notice on the petitions.