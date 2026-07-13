Supreme Court Issues Notice To Centre, UP, Ram Mandir Trust Over Ayodhya Donation Misappropriation Pleas | File Pic

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Centre, the Uttar Pradesh government, and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on petitions seeking an independent, court-monitored investigation into the alleged misappropriation of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

SC Seeks SIT Status Report

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice V. Mohana also directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government to submit a status report on its probe.

The court instructed that the status report be filed in a sealed cover and asked the SIT to include details of its composition along with the progress of the investigation.

"We direct the SIT constituted by the State of Uttar Pradesh to submit a status report. Post this matter for further consideration on next Monday. Please also mention the composition of the SIT in the status report," the bench said.

Notice To Ram Mandir Trust

The top court also issued notice to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which manages the Ram Mandir, seeking its response to the petitions. Notices have also been issued to the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government.

Next Hearing On July 20

The matter has been posted for further hearing on July 20, when the Supreme Court will consider the sealed-cover status report submitted by the SIT and the responses filed by the Centre, the Uttar Pradesh government, and the temple trust.