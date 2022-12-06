e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSupreme Court rejects plea seeking judicial enquiry against ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi

Supreme Court rejects plea seeking judicial enquiry against ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a petition seeking a judicial enquiry against former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi in an order passed in connection with a case.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, December 06, 2022, 09:47 PM IST
article-image
Supreme Court of India |
Follow us on

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a petition seeking a judicial enquiry against former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi in an order passed in connection with a case.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha told the petitioner that it should have moved a curative petition if he was aggrieved with the decision.

Petitioner said that he does not believe in curative petitions. The court replied that then it cannot help them.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: 51-year-old shopkeeper prevents robbery, even after robbers throw chili powder at him
article-image

The petitioner had alleged that a bench, led by former CJI Gogoi, had rejected his case in a dictatorial manner, only hearing it for 10 minutes and an order was passed to unduly favour a corporate body.

The court noted that the labour court had passed an order against him.

"You said the HC has been wrongly reversed. It was after the review petition (with HC) was dismissed that you filed a PIL," the court noted

As the petitioner did not agree with the court's observation relating to the curative petition, the court disposed of the matter.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Shop gutted in APMC grain market fire
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

UPSC Mains Result 2022: Previous, current candidates encourage each other on Twitter; read tweets...

UPSC Mains Result 2022: Previous, current candidates encourage each other on Twitter; read tweets...

Supreme Court rejects plea seeking judicial enquiry against ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi

Supreme Court rejects plea seeking judicial enquiry against ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi

Priyanka Chopra, Er Sirisha Bandla among 4 Indians on BBC's '100 Women' list of influential figures...

Priyanka Chopra, Er Sirisha Bandla among 4 Indians on BBC's '100 Women' list of influential figures...

UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022: Marksheets to be out soon; read details here

UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022: Marksheets to be out soon; read details here

Gurugram: Woman YouTuber arrested for extorting Rs 80 lakh from businessman

Gurugram: Woman YouTuber arrested for extorting Rs 80 lakh from businessman