Navi Mumbai: Shop gutted in APMC grain market fire | Representative Photo

A stall gutted at the Grain market in Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Turbhe on Monday morning. While no one was reported injured, the shop was gutted completely.

According to the Vashi Fire station, the fire broke out around 6.15 am on Monday and it was brought under control in the next hour. One fire engine was sent to the spot.

An official from the fire station informed, “A Farsan [savoury snacks] shop in the A wing of Grain Market was gutted and the owner of the shop is Nizam Ali. The short-circuit was believed to be the reason for the fire.”

This was the second fire in a month in the APMC market complex. Last month, a major fire had broken out at the fruits market in APMC in Turbhe and around 15 to 20 gallas in the market were gutted. The reason for the spread was flammable items like wooden cartons, papers, dry grass and others.