 Supreme Court Pulls Up States For Ignoring Orders On Stray Dog Management, Hearing Scheduled For November 3
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSupreme Court Pulls Up States For Ignoring Orders On Stray Dog Management, Hearing Scheduled For November 3

Supreme Court Pulls Up States For Ignoring Orders On Stray Dog Management, Hearing Scheduled For November 3

A special bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N.V. Anjaria will hear the matter, which had earlier expressed displeasure over non-compliance of several states and UTs with the apex court’s directives on implementing the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 07:27 PM IST
article-image
Supreme Court Pulls Up States For Ignoring Orders On Stray Dog Management, Hearing Scheduled For November 3 | File Pic

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is slated to hear on Monday (November 3) the suo moto case concerning stray dog management across the country, with the Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories -- except West Bengal and Telangana -- directed to remain personally present before it.

A special bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N.V. Anjaria will hear the matter, which had earlier expressed displeasure over non-compliance of several states and UTs with the apex court’s directives on implementing the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023.

During the previous hearing on October 27, the top court had expressed strong disapproval of the failure of most state governments to file compliance affidavits, despite clear orders issued on August 22.

The apex court had noted that only West Bengal, Telangana, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had submitted their affidavits.

FPJ Shorts
IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live: Team India Put On Phenomenal Batting Display To Give South Africa A Target Of 299 Runs
IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live: Team India Put On Phenomenal Batting Display To Give South Africa A Target Of 299 Runs
IND W vs SA W, Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Nadine De Klerk Accidently Hits Deepti Sharma Behind Neck While Taking Stunning Catch; Video
IND W vs SA W, Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Nadine De Klerk Accidently Hits Deepti Sharma Behind Neck While Taking Stunning Catch; Video
Mumbai: Over 4,500 Participate In 'Sri Sathya Sai Run And Ride – Sundays On Cycle' At Bandra To Mark Sai Baba’s Birth Centenary
Mumbai: Over 4,500 Participate In 'Sri Sathya Sai Run And Ride – Sundays On Cycle' At Bandra To Mark Sai Baba’s Birth Centenary
Doctors Turn Artists: ‘Textures And Tones’ Art Exhibition At Nehru Centre Explores Heritage And Nature
Doctors Turn Artists: ‘Textures And Tones’ Art Exhibition At Nehru Centre Explores Heritage And Nature

“Didn’t the officers read newspapers or social media? Haven’t they read... even if they are not served, the affidavit should have been here. All Chief Secretaries remain present here on November 3,” the Justice Nath-led Bench had remarked.

On October 31, the Supreme Court rejected Solicitor General Tushar Mehta's request to allow the Chief Secretaries to appear virtually, directing instead that they must be present physically before the top court.

The apex court had earlier directed all states and UTs to file affidavits detailing the steps taken to enforce the ABC Rules, including sterilisation drives, vaccination programmes, and the establishment of animal shelters and pounds.

Read Also
'Country Is Being Portrayed In Bad Light Internationally': Supreme Court Pulls Up State Govts For...
article-image

It also warned that coercive measures and costs may be imposed for continued non-compliance. The matter, which has seen multiple intervention pleas from residents' welfare associations and individuals, has been closely monitored by the Supreme Court, which emphasised that the issue concerns not only public safety but also the country’s global image.

"Continuous incidents are happening, and the image of the country is being shown as down in the eyes of foreign nations. We are also reading news reports," it had remarked.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

10-Year-Old Dalit Girl Gang-Raped By 3 Masked Men In Mathura; Police Launch Massive Manhunt

10-Year-Old Dalit Girl Gang-Raped By 3 Masked Men In Mathura; Police Launch Massive Manhunt

Bihar Elections 2025: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Backs Khesari Lal Yadav, Promises End To...

Bihar Elections 2025: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Backs Khesari Lal Yadav, Promises End To...

Supreme Court Pulls Up States For Ignoring Orders On Stray Dog Management, Hearing Scheduled For...

Supreme Court Pulls Up States For Ignoring Orders On Stray Dog Management, Hearing Scheduled For...

PM Modi Hails ISRO After Successful Launch Of ‘Bahubali’ Rocket Carrying Heaviest Satellite...

PM Modi Hails ISRO After Successful Launch Of ‘Bahubali’ Rocket Carrying Heaviest Satellite...

Punjab: Electoral Tempo Picks Up For November 11 Tarn Taran Bypoll

Punjab: Electoral Tempo Picks Up For November 11 Tarn Taran Bypoll