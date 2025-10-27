'Country Is Being Portrayed In Bad Light Internationally': Supreme Court Pulls Up State Govts For Not Filing Affidavits On Stray Dog Menace

Stray Dogs | File Photo (Representative Pic)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up the state governments for not filing an affidavit complying to its August 22 order on stray dogs. The top court said that India's image has been hit globally due to the stray dog menace.

A three-judge special bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria noted that only the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and states of West Bengal and Telangana have filed their compliance affidavits in pursuance to the apex court's August 22 order.

"Yet no reply (has come) from state governments. Your country is being portrayed in a bad light internationally!" the top court said a quoted by NDTV. The bench was hearing a suo motu case relating to stray dogs.

The Supreme Court directed the chief secretaries of states and Union Territories, other than West Bengal and Telangana, to appear before it on November 3 to explain why compliance affidavits were not filed in the stray dogs case.

Supreme Court's August 22 Order:

In its August 22 order, the top court expanded the scope of the stray dogs case beyond the confines of Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and directed that all states and Union Territories be made parties in the matter.

In its order, the apex court modified its August 11 order, in which it had directed authorities to shift all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to shelters. In the order, the Supreme Court ordered the release of stray dogs after sterilisation. The Supreme Court also expanded the ambit of its proceedings on menace of stray dogs and issued notice to Secretaries of department of Animal Husbandry all states and Union Territories and asked them to file affidavits in the matter.

On August 11, a bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadeva had ordered that all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR should be shifted to to shelters within eight weeks. The order was issued after the top court on July 28 took a sou moto cognisance of the rising incidents of dog bites in Delhi-NCR.