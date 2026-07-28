Supreme Court Orders Release Of NEET Protesters Without Criminal Records, Shields Students From Coercive Action

Supreme Court | File Pic

New Delhi: In a relief for students who were arrested or detained during the nationwide student protests, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered states not to take any coercive action against students who participated in the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protests demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan from the post of Education Minister following the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

The court said that police can file FIRs but said that no coercive action should be taken for now. The apex court also ordered the release of those detained without any antecedents (past cases). The Court, however, excluded individuals with criminal backgrounds and did not give any clarity on the possible action against them, NDTV reported.

The bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant was hearing a batch of petitions alleging excessive force used by police during protests over examination-related issues, including the NEET paper leak.

Directions on evidence preservation

The top court also directed authorities to preserve all CCTV footage, drone recordings, body-worn camera footage, wireless communication records and PCR logs connected with the incidents.

Besides, it ordered that the personal information and digital data of student protesters be protected and not placed in the public domain for the time being.

States asked to respond

The court sought responses from the Union government and the states of Assam, Bihar, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Kerala, while indicating that a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by a retired Supreme Court judge, may be constituted to ensure a transparent probe into the incidents.

Read Also Supreme Court Orders Independent Probe Into NEET Protest Violence, Seeks Accountability

The apex court called for an independent, fair and transparent investigation into allegations of excessive force during the protests over NEET-UG irregularities, saying that anyone found responsible for wrongdoing must face the law.