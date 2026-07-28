Supreme Court Orders Independent Probe Into NEET Protest Violence, Seeks Accountability

Supreme Court | File Pic

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that the police need a new protocol during agitations, pointing out that the cops did not follow earlier laid-down protocols. The apex court called for an independent, fair and transparent investigation into allegations of excessive force during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student protests over NEET-UG irregularities, saying that anyone found responsible for wrongdoing must face the law.

Call for independent probe

"There has to be a completely independent probe. Whoever has committed excess, law will take its course. Probe is meaningless if no responsibility is fixed," the SC said.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and J. V. Mohana, was hearing petitions seeking action against police personnel and CAPF officials over the alleged use of force during protests held in Delhi and other parts of the country, according to News18.

“Whoever has committed excess, law will take its course. Probe is meaningless if no responsibility is fixed," the CJI said during the hearing.

Centre's response

Protests in the national capital turned violent on July 20 when a crowd, led by the Cockroach Janta Party, attempted to march towards Parliament from the Jantar Mantar protest site. Police fired tear gas and used batons to disperse the protest, triggering clashes and a wave of detentions.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre and the Delhi government, said the Centre is not taking the matter lightly if force was used against students.

Court on right to protest

The bench observed that the protests were a part of the constitutional right to demonstrate while also emphasising that violations of law could not be ignored.