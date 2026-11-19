The Supreme Court has asked environmental authorities to resolve differences over conditional clearance for the proposed Agra manufacturing cluster | Representational image

New Delhi, November 19, 2026: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) and the Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ) Authority to hold a fresh meeting over the proposed Integrated Manufacturing Cluster in Agra, near the Taj Mahal.

The direction came after differences emerged between the authorities over the conditional clearance granted to the project in the environmentally sensitive zone.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana asked both bodies to resolve their disagreements and submit a joint report within two weeks.

The dispute has brought the approval process for the industrial project under fresh scrutiny, particularly over the conditions attached to its clearance, Bar & Bench reports.

Supreme Court Seeks Joint Report Within Two Weeks

The Court stressed the need for both authorities to discuss the issues and reach a common understanding before proceeding further.

“It seems to us that there is a necessity to hold a fresh meeting between the TTZ authority and the CEC to iron out the glitches and submit a joint comprehensive report. Let the meeting be held, the conditions discussed, and a joint report be submitted within two weeks,” the Court ordered.

The direction makes it clear that the differences between the two bodies need to be addressed before there is further clarity on the project’s approval.

September Clearance Faces Questions

Representatives of the CEC and the TTZ Authority had met on September 22 and decided to grant conditional permission for the proposed manufacturing cluster.

However, the Court noted that CEC member AK Mohanty had sent an email on November 6 expressing reservations about the decision reportedly taken during the September meeting. His objections raised questions about whether the authorities were in agreement over the clearance.

Attorney General Calls For Fresh Talks

Attorney General R Venkataramani informed the Court that the CEC had recommended conditional permission for tree felling in connection with the project. However, he pointed out that the minutes of the earlier meeting had not been properly circulated.

Venkataramani suggested that the two authorities meet again to settle their differences and report back to the Supreme Court. A fresh meeting could help clarify the conditions of the earlier approval and address concerns over the decision-making process.

Why The Taj Trapezium Zone Matters

The Taj Trapezium Zone covers approximately 10,400 sq km around the Taj Mahal and other heritage monuments. Industrial activities and tree felling in the region are strictly regulated under the supervision of the Supreme Court to prevent environmental damage.

The restrictions are intended to protect the sensitive environment surrounding these monuments. The latest disagreement highlights the importance of coordination between authorities when considering industrial projects in a protected region.

Supreme Court’s Earlier Order On Industrial Applications

In July 2026, the Supreme Court allowed the TTZ Authority to process around 400 pending applications for setting up non-polluting micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) within the zone.

However, the Court clarified that the authorities could proceed without seeking its prior permission only if the TTZ Authority and nominated experts from the CEC and the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) unanimously agreed.

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The earlier order underlined the need for agreement among the authorities before industrial proposals could move forward. The fresh direction now puts the focus on resolving the differences over the Agra manufacturing cluster and ensuring that the conditions attached to its clearance are properly examined.

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