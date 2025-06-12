 Supreme Court Offers Condolences To Families Of Victims In Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash
Supreme Court Offers Condolences To Families Of Victims In Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash

Thursday, June 12, 2025
article-image
Supreme Court of India | PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court expressed deepest condolences to the families affected by the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon.

"The Chief Justice of India (CJI) and Companion Judges of the Supreme Court of India, along with the officials of the Registry, express deepest condolence to the families affected by the tragic air crash at Ahmedabad today.

The Chief Justice of India has also expressed his concern for the inmates of the B.J. Medical College and Civil Hospital, Ahmedabad," said a press statement released by the top court. "During this difficult times our thoughts and prayers are with them. May they find strength and solace in the support of their loved ones," CJI B.R. Gavai said.

The crash occurred shortly after Air India Flight AI171 took off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport en route to London's Gatwick Airport. The aircraft, carrying 242 passengers and crew, went down near the Meghaninagar area, causing widespread panic among the residents.

Emergency teams immediately locked down surrounding roads to ensure unhindered rescue and medical operations. Search, recovery, and treatment efforts are currently ongoing.

The plane crashed into a residential hostel for intern doctors, igniting a massive blaze and leaving a trail of destruction. The impact caused a catastrophic fire that rapidly engulfed the structure, home to more than 50 people, including young medical interns and their families.

The fire's intensity left several trapped inside and forced others to leap from the upper floors in a desperate attempt to escape.

Official casualty figures are awaited. Meanwhile, the Airport Authority has recovered the aircraft's black box, a critical component that records flight data and cockpit communication. It will be crucial in piecing together the exact chain of events that led to the crash. Relief operations continued late into Thursday evening, with fire brigades, NDRF teams, and emergency responders working tirelessly at the crash site.

