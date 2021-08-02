Supreme Court issues notice to states, UTs over cases still being booked under scrapped IT law

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to all states and Union Territories over continued usage of a scrapped law. With Section 66A of the IT Act having been quashed by the court several years ago, the apex court has also issued a notice to the Registrar-General of all High Courts. Responses have been sought within four weeks.

"Judiciary we can take care of separately but Police is also there. There needs to be one proper order because this cannot continue like this. This is also about the police," an update by Bar & Bench quoted the SC as saying.

