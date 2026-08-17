Supreme Court Grants Interim Relief To Rahul Gandhi In Disproportionate Assets Case, Stays Allahabad HC Proceedings

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi | ANI

The Supreme Court on Monday granted interim relief to Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in a disproportionate assets case pending before the Allahabad High Court’s Lucknow Bench.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana, directed the High Court to defer further proceedings in the matter, including the hearing scheduled for August 20.

SC Restrains CBI, ED From Filing Probe Updates

The top court also restrained the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) from filing any report or progress update in connection with the probe before the Allahabad High Court or any other authority until further orders.

The Supreme Court issued notices to the Centre, CBI, ED and the original complainant while considering Gandhi’s challenge to the proceedings initiated by the Lucknow Bench.

How The Disproportionate Assets Case Began

The case stems from a criminal writ petition filed before the Allahabad High Court by Karnataka-based BJP worker S. Vignesh Shishir.

Shishir had alleged that Gandhi possessed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income and sought an investigation by central agencies, including the CBI and ED.

The High Court subsequently directed the agencies to verify the allegations. In subsequent proceedings, the court also sought progress reports and affidavits from senior CBI officers regarding the matter.

Rahul Gandhi Challenges Allahabad HC Proceedings

Gandhi approached the Supreme Court challenging the High Court’s orders. His petitions, filed around August 7, argued that the proceedings amounted to a “fishing and roving inquiry” into allegations against him.

Gandhi’s legal team also raised concerns over the manner in which the proceedings were conducted, including hearings held in chambers. It was argued that he was not given adequate notice or a proper opportunity to present his case, raising questions concerning the principles of natural justice.

His challenge further questioned the complainant’s locus standi, the maintainability of the proceedings and the High Court’s jurisdiction. Gandhi also sought transfer of the matter, including consideration of a move to the Delhi High Court.

SC Raises Concerns Over Natural Justice

During Monday’s hearing, the Supreme Court flagged concerns relating to the principles of natural justice while examining the High Court proceedings.

Counsel representing the Centre and investigating agencies submitted that the allegations, if established, could constitute a serious matter. However, the top court at this stage focused on the procedural aspects of the case and Gandhi’s plea for interim protection.

No Finding On Allegations Against Gandhi

The Supreme Court’s order is an interim measure and does not amount to a decision on the merits of the disproportionate assets allegations against Rahul Gandhi.

The underlying allegations remain to be adjudicated, while the Supreme Court will examine Gandhi’s challenge to the proceedings and the manner in which the Allahabad High Court dealt with the matter.