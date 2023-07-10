Supreme Court Extends AAP Leader Satyendar Jain's Interim Bail Till July 24 |

Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday extended the interim bail granted to former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain till July 24 on medical grounds in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate.

A bench of justices A S Bopanna and M M Sundresh directed senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Jain, to submit the medical reports to Additional Solicitor General S V Raju. During the brief hearing, Singhvi submitted that three hospitals have recommended surgery for Jain.

Jain Was Granted Interim Bail On May 26

The top court on May 26 had granted interim bail to Jain for six weeks on medical grounds, saying a citizen has a right to receive treatment of his choice in a private hospital at his own expense.

The AAP leader slipped in the bathroom at Tihar Jail on May 25 and was later rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in Delhi for further treatment. Earlier the same week, he was admitted to Safdarjung hospital after he complained of his health deteriorating.

Jain, in the latest photos, seemed like had drastically lost his weight. His lawyer alleged that he had lost nearly 35 kgs and that he has not been keeping well and that he does not get adequate medical attention in jail.

Jain Was Arrested On May 30 2022

The ED had arrested Jain on May 30 last year on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him. The agency had arrested Jain in the aftermath of a CBI FIR registered against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. He was granted regular bail by the trial court on September 6, 2019 in the case registered by the CBI.

