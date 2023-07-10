Delhi Excise Policy Case: Manish Sisodia Moves SC Seeking Bail In CBI & ED Cases; Hearing On July 14

Manish Sisodia | PTI

Delhi: Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia moved the Supreme Court on Monday seeking bail in CBI and ED cases in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy Case. The apex court agreed to list his petition. The hearing for the same is scheduled on July 14th 2023.

ED Recently Seized Assets Worth Rs 52.24 Cr Owned By Sisodia And His Aides

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) provisionally seized assets totalling Rs 52.24 crore in connection with the Delhi Liquor Scam case. Among those affected by the attachment are Manish Sisodia, Amandeep Singh Dhall, Rajesh Joshi, Gautam Malhotra, and others.

As per a statement issued by the ED, the attached assets worth Rs 52.24 crore include immovable properties valued at Rs 7.29 crore. These properties consist of two immovable properties belonging to Manish Sisodia and Seema Sisodia, a land/flat owned by Rajesh Joshi and Chariot Productions Media Pvt Ltd., as well as a land/flat associated with Gautam Malhotra.

"The attachment also includes movable assets worth Rs. 44.29 Crore including bank balances of Manish Sisodia (Rs. 11.49 lakhs), Brindco Sales Pvt. Ltd. (Rs. 16.45 Crore) and others. It is the 2nd Provisional Attachment Order issued in this case. The 1st provisional attachment Order issued was issued for attachment of immovable/movable properties worth Rs. 76.54 Crore of Vijay Nair, Sameer Mahandru, Amit Arora, Arun Pillai and others", the statement read.

Total Worth Of Assets Attached In The Case Reached Rs 128.78 crore

According to the statement, the total attachment in the case now stands at Rs 128.78 crore, and the estimated proceeds of crime involved in this case amount to at least Rs 1934 crore. So far, the ED has arrested a total of 12 individuals in relation to this case and has filed five prosecution complaints.

The investigation is currently ongoing, and further inquiries are being conducted.

About Sisodia's Arrest

On March 9, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the liquor policy case. This arrest followed several hours of questioning at Tihar Jail.

Previously, Sisodia had been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as part of its ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the excise policy of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).