Supreme Court dismisses petition against delimitation exercise to redraw Jammu and Kashmir constituencies

Supreme Court of India | File Photo

The Supreme Court of India dismissed the petition against the delimitation exercise to redraw Jammu and Kashmir constituencies.

Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two Union Territories in 2019 after its special status was revoked, and petitions were filed challenging the delimitation committee that was established to redraw the assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies in that state.

The petitioners, Haji Abdul Gani Khan and Muhammad Ayub Matto of Srinagar, contested the constitutional legality of the redistricting or delimitation process on the grounds that such a move is prohibited before 2026.

