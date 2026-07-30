Supreme Court Directs Medical Aid For Students Injured In Jantar Mantar Pellet Gun Incident

Supreme Court | ANI

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Delhi government to provide medical treatment to protesters at Jantar Mantar who allegedly sustained injuries after police used pellet guns during a demonstration in the national capital.

A Bench comprising CJI Surya Kant and two other judges issued the direction while hearing a petition filed by Yashovardhan Azad, former Intelligence Bureau (IB) special director and former Central Information Commissioner (CIC).

The petition raised concerns over the use of pellet guns by personnel of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) against demonstrators participating in the "Sansad Chalo" march. It argued that civilians injured during the protest should receive compensation and appropriate medical care.

The petitioner also sought a ban on the use of metallic pellets and other kinetic projectiles by law enforcement agencies for crowd-control operations.

During the hearing, the Bench observed that existing police regulations permit the use of pellet guns under exceptional circumstances. Justice Bagchi noted that the use of such weapons could not be termed unlawful unless the rules themselves were challenged.

Chief Justice Surya Kant suggested that the petitioners seek the formulation of clear guidelines governing the deployment of pellet guns rather than focusing solely on their use in the present case.

Senior advocate Vrinda Grover, appearing for the petitioners, argued that the Delhi Police had no standing order specifically authorising the use of pellet guns. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the government, maintained that the police had acted while equipped with protective gear.

The court ultimately asked the petitioner to amend the plea and directly challenge the provisions permitting the use of pellet guns. It also ordered the Delhi government to ensure medical assistance for all injured protesters.