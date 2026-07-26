Supreme Court Directs IPS-Led Overhaul Of Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Theft Probe As Uttar Pradesh Reconstitutes SIT | X/DD News

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has reconstituted the Special Investigation Team probing the alleged theft and misappropriation of devotees' donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, appointing three senior IPS officers to lead the investigation in line with directions issued by the Supreme Court.

New IPS panel formed

The new SIT will be headed by Inspector General of Police Kiran S. Its other members are DIG Ayodhya Somen Verma and Ayodhya SSP Dr Gaurav Grover. The IPS-led panel replaces the earlier SIT headed by a senior IAS officer and is expected to submit its first status report before the Supreme Court on July 27.

The reconstitution follows the apex court's direction that the ongoing probe be placed under the supervision of a senior IPS officer to ensure an independent and comprehensive investigation into allegations of embezzlement of cash donations and administrative lapses in the temple's donation counting process. While hearing the matter earlier this week, the Supreme Court said the case should not be politicised and emphasised that it was a straightforward criminal investigation requiring a fair and impartial probe.

Court to monitor directly

Unlike the previous arrangement, the reconstituted SIT will be required to file periodic status reports before the apex court, which has decided to monitor the investigation itself. The court has ordered an independent and comprehensive probe into allegations of missing donation funds, financial irregularities and administrative lapses in the counting and accounting of offerings made by devotees at the Ram Temple.

A senior police officer said the state government restructured the SIT after receiving fresh directions from the Supreme Court. "The court wanted the investigation to be led by senior police officers. Accordingly, the Inspector General of Police, Lucknow Range, has been made the head of the SIT, while the DIG and SSP of Ayodhya have been appointed as its members," the officer said.

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Cash, records under scanner

The allegations relate to the handling of offerings made by devotees at the Ram Temple. Investigators are examining claims of missing cash and valuables, suspected manipulation of records and violations of the standard operating procedures governing the counting and accounting of donations. A previous SIT report had pointed to serious supervisory failures and non-compliance with established procedures, creating conditions that allegedly enabled the siphoning of funds.

The case has already led to the arrest of eight accused, who are alleged to have been involved in the diversion of temple donations. Earlier investigations had also resulted in the recovery of cash and other incriminating material, prompting demands for greater accountability in the management of one of the country's most prominent religious institutions.

The findings of the fresh IPS-led investigation are expected to determine the next course of action in the high-profile case, with the Supreme Court closely monitoring the progress of the probe.