CBI Books West Bengal Firm For Alleged ₹28.8 Lakh Coal Misappropriation From WCL | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a criminal case against a West Bengal-based private company which was involved in collecting coal from the wagons and track on the pretext of reject, waste of coal from the Dumri Khurd Railway station, Nagpur and allegedly misappropriated the coal by selling the same in open market. Thereby the said company caused wrongful loss to Western Coalfield Limited (WCL) and corresponding gain to themselves.



According to the CBI, a private firm was engaged by WCL Nagpur for cleaning of wagons and track and handling operations of the coal. Information further disclosed that the said firm misappropriated the coal by selling the same in the open market. Acting upon the said information, the CBI and officers of WCL vigilance department, Nagpur conducted a joint surprise check on May 21 at Dumri Khurd Railway Station.





During joint surprise check, the private firm was found engaged in Dumari Khurd Railway Station premises and was collecting the coal from wagon and track and dumping and accumulating the same at railway premises. During the check, 1427 MT of coal was found stacked at railway premises. The samples of coal were collected from this stacked coal and sealed in the presence of joint surprise team members and officials of the private firm.



The South Eastern Central Railway (SECR), Nagpur Division, Nagpur awarded a fresh contract to the private firm in September 2025 for 10 year for cleaning wagons, goods shed platform and track at Dumri Khurd and Tirodi stations and removal of residual material, debris and other materials. However, the company in connivance with unknown public servants, was found engaged in collecting coal from the wagons and track at Dumri Khurd on the pretext of reject, waste coal and dumping the same nearby of the railway station premises Dumri Khurd, Nagpur. As such the coal dumped belonged to WCL.



The firm allegedly lifted and sold out 720 MT of coal from the dump on the pretext of lifting reject, waste material and caused wrongful gain to the tune of Rs 28.80 lakh to themselves and corresponding loss to WCL, who is the owner of the coal.