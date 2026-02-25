Supreme Court Directs Calcutta HC To Deploy More Judges For SIR Process Amid Workload Concerns | File Pic

Kolkata: Supreme Court on Tuesday had ordered the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court to additionally deploy civil court judges for the SIR process and also, if necessary, he can appoint his counterparts from Odisha and Jharkhand.

According to the apex court sources, the apex court had also mentioned that retired judicial officers can also be roped in for the exercise.

“The matter was taken up for urgent hearing after a letter was received from the Calcutta High Court’s Chief Justice mentioning about the ‘enormity’ of the work. In the letter it was mentioned that if a judge takes 250 matters per day then the entire exercise would get dragged for upto 80 days for which extra people would be required to complete the work on time,” said the apex court sources.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and lawyer Kalyan Banerjee also confirmed that the Supreme Court had asked the CJ of HC to deploy civil court judges for the SIR process and also if needed judges from Odisha and Jharkhand can be deployed.

Read Also Calcutta HC Chief Justice Holds Meet With CEO Over Electoral Roll SIR; OTP Issues Resolved

Also Watch:

“It was questioned that if judges from Odisha and Jharkhand are brought then there can be a language issue but the Supreme Court had mentioned that Jharkhand and Odisha were once part of Bengal and people know each other,” Banerjee mentioned.

Meanwhile, after getting bomb scare mails at different session courts across the state, Chief Secretary Nandini Chakraborty along with Kolkata Commissioner of Police Supratim Sarkar and DGP Piyush Pandey assured that all measures are being taken to ensure safety of the people.