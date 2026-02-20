 Supreme Court Deploys Judges To Assist EC In Bengal Electoral Roll Revision, Rues 'Unfortunate Blame Game'
Supreme Court Deploys Judges To Assist EC In Bengal Electoral Roll Revision, Rues 'Unfortunate Blame Game'

In an extraordinary order, the Supreme Court directed deployment of serving and former district judges to assist the Election Commission in West Bengal’s special intensive revision of electoral rolls. The bench flagged the “blame game” between the EC and the TMC-led government and ordered judicial officers to adjudicate claims and objections, with draft rolls to be published by February 28.

PTIUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 04:16 PM IST
In an extraordinary order, the Supreme Court on Friday directed deployment of serving and former district judges to assist the Election Commission in the controversy-ridden special intensive revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal. | File Pic

New Delhi: In an extraordinary order, the Supreme Court on Friday directed deployment of serving and former district judges to assist the Election Commission in the controversy-ridden special intensive revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

Ruing the "unfortunate blame game" between the EC and the TMC-led government, a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi passed a slew of fresh directions to ensure completion of the special intensive revision (SIR) process in the state.

The bench ordered deputation of judicial officers for adjudication of claims and objections of persons put under logical discrepancy list.

It asked the Calcutta High Court chief justice to spare judicial officers and find former judges to assist in SIR work as it took serious note of state government not sparing enough grade 'A' officers for the revision exercise.

The top court permitted the EC to publish a draft list of voters in the state by February 28 while allowing the poll panel to also issue supplementary lists later.

The bench directed district collectors and SPs of the state to provide logistical support and security to the judicial officers deputed for the ongoing SIR work while making it clear that orders passed by judicial officers will be deemed as orders of court.

It said judicial officers will be assisted by micro-observers and state government officials in the SIR process.

The top court also directed the Calcutta High Court Chief Justice to hold a meeting by Saturday of all the stakeholders including the chief secretary, DGP and an official from the EC.

Logical discrepancies in progeny linking with the 2002 voter list include instances of a mismatch in the parent's name and the age difference between a voter and their parent being less than 15 years or more than 50 years.

