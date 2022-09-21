Supreme Court to begin live streaming of Constitution Bench hearings from September 27

Supreme Court decides to begin live streaming of Constitution Bench hearings from September 27 | PTI

Full Court of Supreme Court has decided to begin live streaming of Constitution Bench hearings from September 27.

As per reports, the decision was unanimous, and the proceedings will initially be broadcast live on YouTube. Later, the supreme court might open a webcast facility for live streaming constitutional bench proceedings.

As the first stage in putting the supreme court's 2018 decision into practise, the judges unanimously agreed at a full court meeting on Tuesday that live streaming of proceedings in crucial cases before the constitution benches could begin immediately.

E-committee of Supreme Court

The e-committee of the Apex Court had earlier set up an expert committee to draft rules for the High Courts to adopt live streaming of proceedings. Presently, the Supreme Court Registry is processing information on such rules adopted by the High Courts, so that the best practices can be incorporated by the top court when it starts live streaming, adds Bar and Bench.