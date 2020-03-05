Support pours in for Harsh Mander after Supreme Court summons over alleged hate speech

A day after a video of human rights activist Harsh Mander did the rounds, where he is heard addressing a gathering, saying that there is no scope of secularism in Supreme Court especially after the Ayodhya verdict.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought response of activist Harsh Mander on the allegations of making hate speech during anti-CAA protests. The apex court also questioned Centre on registration of FIRs against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, Kapil Mishra and others, if the atmosphere was conducive to lodge FIRs.

Incidentally, the video that did the rounds on Wednesday was a cropped version of a seven-and-a-half-long clip that had Mander's speech. Here the entire speech here.