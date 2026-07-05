'Sun Rahe Ho Na, Vinod': PM Modi's Panchayat Reference Steals The Show At Gujarat Semiconductor Event | VIDEO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left the audience in splits on Saturday after using the popular "Sun rahe ho na, Vinod" dialogue from the hit web series Panchayat during his address at the inauguration of the CG Semi Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in Sanand, Gujarat.

The light-hearted reference came while Modi was highlighting India's growing semiconductor ecosystem and responding to remarks made by CG Power and Industrial Solutions Chairman Vellayan Subbaiah. The unexpected pop-culture moment drew loud applause and laughter from those present on the stage and in the audience.

Subbaiah quotes Gujarati proverbs

Earlier in his speech, Vellayan Subbaiah praised the Centre's vision for industrial development and used two Gujarati proverbs to underscore India's semiconductor journey.

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"The government's vision for development is very clear. Now it is the responsibility of the industry to move forward in that direction. 'Nishan chook maaf, pan nahi maaf neechu nishan' (Missing a high target can be forgiven, but setting a low target cannot)," he said, adding that the company had no intention of aiming low.

Subbaiah also announced that the company's first shipment of semiconductor chips had been dispatched to partners in Japan, marking India's entry into the global semiconductor supply chain.

Referring to another Gujarati saying, he remarked, "Kaam bole chhe (Work speaks for itself). Today, our first shipment speaks louder than words."

Modi recalls the proverbs, adds a viral twist

Picking up on Subbaiah's remarks, Modi reiterated the first proverb and said he has never believed in setting small goals.

"Subbaiah ji quoted a Gujarati proverb that says missing the mark is forgiven, but aiming low is not. I never think small or set small goals. If I build a statue, it will be the tallest statue in the world," the Prime Minister said, in an apparent reference to the Statue of Unity dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

He then turned to the second proverb before surprising the audience with a popular internet meme.

"And Subbaiah ji also said, 'Kaam bole chhe'... 'Sun rahe ho na, Vinod?'... Kaam bole hai."

The remark immediately triggered laughter and applause across the venue, with several dignitaries on the stage also seen smiling at the reference.

A dialogue that became an internet favourite

The phrase "Dekh rahe ho na, Vinod" or "Sun rahe ho na, Vinod" gained widespread popularity through the acclaimed web series Panchayat and has since become one of India's most-used internet memes. The dialogue is frequently used by social media users and content creators to humorously emphasise a point.

India's semiconductor push

The Prime Minister used the occasion to reiterate his government's focus on building a robust indigenous semiconductor industry. The inauguration of the CG Semi OSAT facility forms part of India's broader efforts to strengthen domestic chip manufacturing and position the country as a key player in the global semiconductor supply chain.