PM Modi Inaugurates Sanand Semiconductor Plant, Boosting India’s Global Chip Manufacturing Ambitions |

Sanand: In a major boost to India’s semiconductor ambitions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility of Kaynes Semicon in Sanand, declaring that a “new bridge has been built between Sanand and Silicon Valley.”

The inauguration marks the second semiconductor plant to begin operations in Gujarat within a month, signalling the state’s rapid emergence as India’s chip manufacturing hub. Addressing a gathering at the event, the Prime Minister said the products manufactured in Sanand would reach global markets, including the United States.

“The products made here will go to America and from there to the entire world. A new bridge has been built between Sanand and Silicon Valley,” Modi said, adding that the first batch produced at the facility has already been booked for export to a California-based company.

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‘This Decade Is India’s Techade’

Highlighting India’s growing global technology footprint, Modi described the present decade as India’s “Techade.” He stressed that the country is not only witnessing technological change but is also leading it.

“India is at the forefront of the world in AI and fintech. Our policies are laying a strong foundation for technology and energy security. The India of the 21st century is moving towards leading global change,” he said.

The Kaynes Semicon plant is expected to manufacture nearly 60 lakh semiconductor chips daily. When combined with production from the upcoming Micron facility, Gujarat is projected to produce around 70 lakh chips per day in the coming years. Officials noted that four semiconductor projects have been approved in the state, with three located in Sanand and one in Dholera.

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Culture Meets Cutting-Edge Technology

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Samrat Samprati Museum in Koba, Gandhinagar, on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, highlighting the blend of heritage and modern innovation in Gujarat’s development journey.

“As soon as I set foot on the land of Gujarat, the first program was about connecting with our roots, and now we are connecting with the world through semiconductor technology,” he said, concluding his speech with “Jai Jinendra.”

The event was attended by Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, along with several dignitaries.

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Mega Infrastructure Push

Following the semiconductor launch, Modi is set to inaugurate development projects worth nearly ₹19,806 crore. Among the key projects is the 109-km Ahmedabad-Dholera Greenfield Expressway, built at a cost exceeding ₹5,100 crore. The expressway will cut travel time from Ahmedabad to Dholera to just 45 minutes and to Bhavnagar to around 1 hour 45 minutes.

Religious leader Acharya Padmasagar Surishwarji praised the Prime Minister’s leadership, saying, “The country is fortunate to have a sincere and goal-oriented leader who continues to work for the upliftment of the people.”