Sumitra Mahajan: Celebrating remarkable journey of India's former Lok Sabha speaker on her birthday

Sumitra Mahajan, one of India's most prominent political figures, celebrated her birthday on April 12th. She is known for her extensive contributions to Indian politics and her remarkable journey from being a teacher to becoming the speaker of the lower house of the Indian Parliament.

Born on April 12, 1943, in Chiplun, Maharashtra, Sumitra Mahajan completed her education at the Indore University in Madhya Pradesh. She started her career as a teacher before joining politics in the 1980s. She became a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and was elected as a Member of Parliament from Indore for the first time in 1989.

Mahajan's journey in politics has been remarkable. She served as a member of various parliamentary committees and held numerous positions in the BJP, including as the president of the BJP Mahila Morcha and the vice president of the BJP. In 2014, she was elected as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Indian Parliament, becoming the second woman to hold the post after Meira Kumar.

During her tenure as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Sumitra Mahajan was known for her unbiased and impartial conduct. She ensured that the proceedings of the house were conducted smoothly and that every member was given a chance to voice their opinions. She also initiated several measures to improve the functioning of the Lok Sabha, including the digitization of parliamentary records, which made it easier for members to access information.

Apart from her work in politics, Sumitra Mahajan is also known for her philanthropic activities. She has been associated with several social organizations and has worked towards the welfare of women and children. She has also played a key role in the development of Indore, her constituency, and has initiated several projects to improve the infrastructure and facilities in the city.

As Sumitra Mahajan celebrates her birthday, she continues to be an inspiration to many, especially to women who aspire to make a mark in the field of politics. Her dedication, hard work, and commitment to public service have earned her the respect and admiration of people across the country.

