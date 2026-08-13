 Throwback To 2024 When Sukhbir Badal Escaped Gun Shots In Golden Temple | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaThrowback To 2024 When Sukhbir Badal Escaped Gun Shots In Golden Temple | VIDEO

Throwback To 2024 When Sukhbir Badal Escaped Gun Shots In Golden Temple | VIDEO

Sukhbir Singh Badal's alleged kirpan attack in Nanded recalls a December 2024 incident when a gunman tried to shoot him at Amritsar's Golden Temple. Badal, then performing penance as a guard, was sitting in a wheelchair when the attacker approached and pulled out a gun. People present at the spot overpowered the attacker before Badal was hit

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, August 13, 2026, 04:37 PM IST
Throwback To 2024 When Sukhbir Badal Escaped Gun Shots In Golden Temple | VIDEO

Nanded: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief and former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal was on Thursday attacked near Mata Sahib Gurdwara in Nanded, in what has been described as a potentially fatal attack. He suffered an injury on his hand.

Reportedly, Badal was attacked on the outskirts of the city after he visited a gurudwara there. He was attacked by a Nihang Sikh with a kirpan, according to reports. The attacker has been taken into custody. Badal has been rushed to a private hospital the attack. A security personnel deployed in Badal's security was also injured in the attack.

The Akali Dal chief has top-tier Z-plus security cover due to high threat perceptions.


However, this is not the first time that the 64-year-old leader escaped a life-threatening attack.

Earlier attack at Golden Temple

Earlier in 2024, a shooter, identified as Narain Singh from Gurdaspur district, opened fire on him at the entrance of the Golden Temple in Amritsar on December 4. He was reporedly a Khalistani activist and was overpowered by people present on the spot and handed over to the police.

Badal was serving as a guard at the entrance of the Golden Temple as part of a penance.

Videos showed the attacker walking towards Badal and pulling out his gun and getting overpowered by temple authorities present there before firing on Badal. The wheelchair-bound leader, in a blue 'sewadar' uniform, can be seen holding a spear, ducking for cover.

2024 Video

Read Also
Sukhbir Badal Attacked In Maharashtra With 'Kirpan'; Know Why Sikhs Carry This Single-Edged Dagger &...
Sukhbir Badal Attacked In Maharashtra With 'Kirpan'; Know Why Sikhs Carry This Single-Edged Dagger &...

The attacker reportedly had links with Khalistani terrorist group Babbar Khalsa. He is considered the mastermind of the 2004 Burail jailbreak case in which four inmates escaped prison after digging a 94-foot tunnel.

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source