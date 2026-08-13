Throwback To 2024 When Sukhbir Badal Escaped Gun Shots In Golden Temple | VIDEO

Nanded: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief and former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal was on Thursday attacked near Mata Sahib Gurdwara in Nanded, in what has been described as a potentially fatal attack. He suffered an injury on his hand.

Reportedly, Badal was attacked on the outskirts of the city after he visited a gurudwara there. He was attacked by a Nihang Sikh with a kirpan, according to reports. The attacker has been taken into custody. Badal has been rushed to a private hospital the attack. A security personnel deployed in Badal's security was also injured in the attack.

ਨਾਂਦੇੜ ਵਿਖੇ ਸ. ਸੁਖਬੀਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਬਾਦਲ ’ਤੇ ਹੋਏ ਹਮਲੇ ਦੀ ਐਡਵੋਕੇਟ ਧਾਮੀ ਨੇ ਕੀਤੀ ਸਖ਼ਤ ਸ਼ਬਦਾਂ ’ਚ ਨਿੰਦਾ



ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤਸਰ, 13 ਅਗਸਤ-

ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਸ. ਸੁਖਬੀਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਬਾਦਲ ’ਤੇ ਤਖ਼ਤ ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਜ਼ੂਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਨਾਂਦੇੜ ਵਿਖੇ ਦਰਸ਼ਨ ਦੀਦਾਰ ਕਰਨ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਗੁ: ਮਾਤਾ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਦੇਵਾਂ ਜੀ ਵਿਖੇ ਇਕ ਵਿਅਕਤੀ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਹਮਲਾ ਕੀਤੇ… pic.twitter.com/94c0TLD85A — Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (@SGPCAmritsar) August 13, 2026

The Akali Dal chief has top-tier Z-plus security cover due to high threat perceptions.



However, this is not the first time that the 64-year-old leader escaped a life-threatening attack.

Earlier attack at Golden Temple

Earlier in 2024, a shooter, identified as Narain Singh from Gurdaspur district, opened fire on him at the entrance of the Golden Temple in Amritsar on December 4. He was reporedly a Khalistani activist and was overpowered by people present on the spot and handed over to the police.

Badal was serving as a guard at the entrance of the Golden Temple as part of a penance.

Videos showed the attacker walking towards Badal and pulling out his gun and getting overpowered by temple authorities present there before firing on Badal. The wheelchair-bound leader, in a blue 'sewadar' uniform, can be seen holding a spear, ducking for cover.

2024 Video

Bullets fired at Golden Temple premises in Amritsar where SAD leaders, including party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, are offering 'seva' under the religious punishments pronounced for them by Sri Akal Takht Sahib, on 2nd December. #GoldenTemple #shriakaltakht #amritsar pic.twitter.com/PGsFMgylb5 — JK Media (@jkmediasocial) December 4, 2024

The attacker reportedly had links with Khalistani terrorist group Babbar Khalsa. He is considered the mastermind of the 2004 Burail jailbreak case in which four inmates escaped prison after digging a 94-foot tunnel.