Sukhbir Badal Attacked In Maharashtra With 'Kirpan'; Know Why Sikhs Carry This Single-Edged Dagger & Its Significance |

Former Punjab deputy chief minister & Shiromani Akali Dal president was reportedly attacked during his visit to Gurdwara Mata Sahib Kaur in Maharashtra's Nanded, on Thursday. Badal sustained an injury to his hand and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Badal was reportedly heading towards the langar hall after paying obeisance at the gurdwara when he was attacked with a kirpan. A viral video following the incident showed Badal walking inside a building with a saffron-coloured cloth wrapped around his right hand.

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What is a Kirpan?

A kirpan is a curved, single-edged sword or dagger worn by initiated Sikhs. It is one of the five mandatory articles of faith (the Five Ks) established by Guru Gobind Singh in 1699. The word comes from kirpa (mercy) and aan (honor). It symbolizes spirituality, defense of the weak, and the struggle against injustice.

Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal was attacked in 2024 while performing Sewadar duties at the gate of the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The Sewadar duties came after the Akal Takht pronounced the 'tankhah' (religious punishment) for him and several other Akali Dal leaders for "mistakes" committed during the party's rule in Punjab from 2007 to 2017.

In the video from the 2024 attack, a man was seen approaching Badal - who had his leg in a cast and was sitting in a wheelchair at the entrance of the golden gate with a spear in one hand - with a gun. A man standing near Badal showed alertness and held his hand. The gun went off but missed Badal and others near him and hit the wall.