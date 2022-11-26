Suitcase with body parts found in Faridabad, police suspects links with Shraddha Walkar murder case

FPJ

Chandigarh: Having recovered a suitcase with body parts in the Surajkund forest area in Faridabad, bordering the national capital, on Thursday afternoon, the Haryana police contacted their Delhi counterparts, suspecting the same could be linked with Shraddha Walkar murder case.

The Faridabad police said that the body parts were wrapped in a plastic bag and some clothes were also found from near the suitcase and suspected that these could be linked with the murder of Shraddha Walkar. A Delhi police team also visited the spot and is looking into the matter.

The Haryana police held that the remains of the body found appeared to be about two months old and it was still not ascertained if these were of a man or a woman.

The suitcase was first noticed by a man who had gone to the forest area and informed the police which recovered it and sent it to the mortuary and called the forensic team to examine it. Stating that the details would be known after the post-mortem of the body parts, the police, however, held that they would also keep the samples in case of the requirement of DNA test by the Delhi police. The police further held that it, nonetheless, appeared that a person was murdered elsewhere and parts of the body were dumped here.