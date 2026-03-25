Suicide By Warehousing DM: Punjab BJP Delegation Meets Guv Seeks CBI Probe

Chandigarh: A delegation of the Punjab BJP, led by party state president Sunil Jakhar, on Wednesday met Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and demanded a CBI inquiry into the recent case of suicide by the state warehousing corporation district manager, Amritsar, Ggandeep Singh Randhawa

Briefing newspersons later, Jakhar said that when ministers of the government themselves are facing allegations, how can one expect a fair investigation from that government. He added that the deceased’s family and the people of Punjab are demanding a CBI probe to ensure justice.

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Stating that while the people of Punjab are fighting for justice, chief minister Bhagwant Mann is busy campaigning in Gujarat for his party leadership, reflecting the government’s lack of sensitivity. He also questioned how justice can be expected when senior officials like the chief secretary and DGP are seen participating in political activities at a rally in Moga.