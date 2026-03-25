Punjab AAP MLA Pathanmajra, Absconding In Rape Case, Arrested From Gwalior

Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra | X/@aapupdates23

Chandigarh: Ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA, Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, who had been booked in a rape and cheating case in September last year and on the run since, was arrested late Tuesday night by Punjab police from near Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

Pathanmajra, an MLA from Sanaur constituency in Patiala district had been absconding since September 2, 2025, and was declared a proclaimed offender while a lookout circular was also issued against him. He was brought to Patiala on Wednesday.

It may be recalled that Pathanmajra was booked in a case of rape, cheating and criminal intimidation registered on September 1, 2025, on the basis of a complaint lodged by a woman, resident of Zirakpur, in which she alleged that he had entered into a relationship with her stating that he was divorced in 2021, while he was still being married. She accused him of continued sexual exploitation, threats and sending ``obscene’’ material to her.

Pathanmajra had allegedly fled from his relative’s house in Haryana’s Karnal, minutes after the Punjab police reached there to arrest him on September 2, 2025.

According to information, Pathanmajra was nabbed from the outskirts of Gwalior city because of the consistent monitoring of his locations despite use of multiple phones used by him and the last one was tracked when he used the Wi-Fi network of a local hotel in Gwalior. He was said to have returned to India from Australia a few days ago.

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Pathanmajra is the sixth legislator of the ruling AAP to have been arrested since the party came to power in 2022; Mansa MLA and the then health minister Vijay Singla was arrested by vigilance bureau (VB) in May 2022 in corruption case; Bathinda rural MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta was held by VB in a corruption case in February 2023, Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Arora was held by VB in corruption in May 2025; Khadoor Sahib MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura was arrested in September 2025 in a case of molestation of a woman; and Patti MLA Laljit Singh Bhullar was arrested on March 23, 2026, for abetment and criminal intimidation in the case of suicide by state warehousing corporation Amritsar district manager.