Sudhir's Chaudhary's Zee News show on 'types of jihad' violated Code of Ethics, says NBSA

For those who have not followed this particular discussion, allow us to take you back to a March 11 monologue by the Zee News Editor-in-chief. With a graphic on hand, he proceeded to explain his "Jihad Flowchart" at length. On a day when most media organisations were dedicated to reportage about Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit from the Congress, Chaudhary introduced us to hitherto unknown concepts such as "Zameen Jihad", "Victim Jihad" "History Jihad" and more.

But while the hour-long episode had triggered massive backlash, the journalist was undaunted. And after an FIR was filed against him in Kerala over his problematic monologue, Chaudhary simply shared it on Twitter and claimed that this was his Pulitzer Prize for "reporting the truth" and "exposing inconvenient facts".

At the time of publishing this article, he is yet to comment on the latest development.