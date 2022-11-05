Sudhir Suri murder: Canada-based gangster Landa claims responsibility of killing Shiv Sena leader in Amritsar

Canada-based gangster Landa claims responsibility of killing Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri in Amritsar. |

Chandigarh: A day after the Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri was shot dead outside a temple in Amritsar, a notorious Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa on Saturday claimed the responsibility for the same in a Facebook post. READ & WATCH: Video of Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri being killed in firing emerges

Landa claimed in the Facebook post the murder was committed by “our brothers” and that threatened to kill all those who speak against the community or any religion. It went on to add that by "taking security, they should not think that they are safe. Those brothers who we stand with will be supported till our last breath. It is just the beginning, taking rights is still pending.''

Not booked Landa as the authenticity of the post was not verified

The deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar, said that so far the police had not booked Landa in the case as the authenticity of the post was yet to be verified and it was still not clear whether it was fake or real, the DCP added.

Meanwhile, in a related development, a video clip showing the accused Sandeep Singh Sunny had recently met the chief of the radical outfit,Waris Punjab De (WPD), Amritpal Singh, had also surfaced. However, the DCP held that the initial probe suggested that the accused was self-motivated, the police was looking into every aspect of the murder.

It may be recalled that accused Sandeep Singh Sunny, 31, was nabbed by police on Friday only.

NIA reaches Amritsar, visit spot and questioning accused

Meanwhile, a National Investigation Agency (NIA) team had also reached Amritsar and would be visiting the crime spot and questioning the accused besides visiting the incident spot.

It may be recalled that Suri, about 60, who had Y-category security cover, was holding a protest outside Gopal Mandir in Gopal Nagar, located on the busy Majitha road in Amritsar city when the accused Sunny who ran a garment shop owner, fired four bullets at Suri with his .32-bore licensed weapon.

The most shocking aspect of the killing was that Suri was killed despite his police security cover which he had been given by the state government in the wake of the threats had got from gangsters.

Heavy police bandobust in several parts of the city

Meanwhile, police have made heavy police bandobust in several parts of the city even as a local court sent the accused Sunny to seven-day police remand on Saturday.

Also, shops and other commercial complex remained shut in Amritsar Saturday following Hindu outfits’ bandh call.

It is pertinent to mention here, that Suri, the face of Punjab-based Shiv Sena (Taksali), a breakaway faction of Shiv Sena was often in news for his controversial casteist remarks against a section of Sikh radicals and other communities. He was booked by police several times and also jailed a few times.