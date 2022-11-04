e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAmritsar: Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead during protest

Amritsar: Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead during protest

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 04, 2022, 03:44 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Amritsar: Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead in Amritsar during protest. The police have been considering it as cold blooded murder in a broad day light.

Earlier on Thursday, two bicycle-borne men allegedly opened fire near the house of Punjab Shiv Sena leader Ashwani Chopra in Grewal Colony on Tibba Road. The attackers were caught on the close circuit television camera (CCTV) installed outside a nearby house.

This is a developing story

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Amritsar: Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead during protest

Amritsar: Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead during protest

Kerala, Maha and Punjab top education ministry's 2020-21 Performing Grade Index

Kerala, Maha and Punjab top education ministry's 2020-21 Performing Grade Index

WATCH: UP lady cop disguises herself, dials emergency number to check response of cops

WATCH: UP lady cop disguises herself, dials emergency number to check response of cops

Programmes to encourage students to pursue IITs soon: Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia

Programmes to encourage students to pursue IITs soon: Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia

Who is Isudan Gadhavi? TV anchor becomes AAP's CM face for 2022 Gujarat Elections

Who is Isudan Gadhavi? TV anchor becomes AAP's CM face for 2022 Gujarat Elections