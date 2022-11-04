Amritsar: Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead during protest

Amritsar: Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead in Amritsar during protest. The police have been considering it as cold blooded murder in a broad day light.

Earlier on Thursday, two bicycle-borne men allegedly opened fire near the house of Punjab Shiv Sena leader Ashwani Chopra in Grewal Colony on Tibba Road. The attackers were caught on the close circuit television camera (CCTV) installed outside a nearby house.

This is a developing story