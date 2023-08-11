Sudarshan News Editor Arrested Over 'Inflammatory' Post On Nuh Violence; TV Channel Claims He Was Abducted From Gurugram

Sudarshan News Resident Editor Mukesh Kumar | Sudarshan News

Gurugram: Sudarshan News editor has been arrested by police over his alleged inflammatory posts on social media related to the communal violence in Nuh and adjoining districts in Haryana, an official said.

Mukesh Kumar, the TV channel's managing editor, was arrested by the Gurugram Cyber Station East Police.

What did he say?

Following the communal violence in Haryana's Nuh, tensions continue to prevail in the region. Kumar, meanwhile, took to X (formerly Twitter) on August 8 to claim that Qatari news agency Al Jazeera was building pressure on Gurugram police commissioner to take action against Hindus.

"@AJENews (Al Jazeera News Channel) has been calling Gurugram police commissioner. Pressure is being created for action against Hindus. And @DC_Gurugram after receiving the call, she comes under so much pressure that she is picking up Hindu activists from anywhere. @cmohry please take note," Kumar wrote in his post.

Channel claimed Kumar was kidnapped

Sudarshan news claimed on Friday that its Resident Editor Mukesh Kumar was forcibly abducted from his car from Sector 17 of Gurugram in Haryana by armed assailants.

"Mukesh Kumar has been raising the voice of Hindus for several years. He had recently been valiantly exposing the violence in Mewat, Haryana, in front of the entire nation," the channel said.

The channel claimed that when Mukesh Kumar went to assist Hindu activists in Mewat, Haryana on Thursday, a group of assailants intercepted his vehicle.

"While he was seated in the driver's seat of his private car, the abductors forcibly pulled Mukesh Kumar out of his vehicle and kidnapped him. The abduction of Resident Editor Mukesh Kumar took place at 2 pm in Gurugram's Sector 17. As of now, there is no information about his whereabouts, even though his vehicle remains at the abduction site in Gurugram's Sector 17," the channel said.

Nuh Violence

Following the circulation of a viral video, a Hindu procession taking place in Nuh, previously referred to as Mewat and predominantly a Muslim area, faced an attack on July 31st. Subsequently, the unrest extended beyond that location, affecting various parts of Haryana, including Gurugram.

Six people have been killed in the communal violence.

This two-day period of turmoil resulted in the loss of five lives, the incineration of shops, and numerous injuries.

Tensions prevailed in the region leading to shutdown of schools and section 144 being imposed.

(With inputs from PTI)