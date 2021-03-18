Such statements don't befit a CM: Jaya Bachchan on Tirath Singh Rawat's 'ripped jeans' remark

Uttarakhand's newly announced chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat's "ripped jeans" comment has created an uproar in the nation with many feminists hitting back at the CM for his mentality and ideas. Now, actor-politician Jaya Bachchan has expressed disappointment on the remark saying this was the mindset that encouraged crimes against women. "Such statements don't befit a Chief Minister," said the Samajwadi Party parliamentarian on the remarks that have drawn flak and anger on social media.
"Those in higher posts must think and make public statements. You say such things in today's times, you will decide who's cultured and who's not based on clothes? It's bad mindset and encourages crimes against women," Jaya Bachchan, a Rajya Sabha member, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI
Mr Rawat made the comments on Tuesday at a workshop organised by the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights in Dehradun.
He shared an encounter with a young mother with two children on a flight - the head of an NGO - in ripped jeans and expressed concern over the example she was setting for society.
Criticising the woman, he said, "If this kind of woman goes out in the society to meet people and solve their problems, what kind of message are we giving out to society, to our kids? It all starts at home. What we do, our kids follow. A child who is taught the right culture at home, no matter how modern he becomes, will never fail in life".
"Kaynchi se sanskaar (culture by scissors) - showing bare knees, wearing ripped denim and looking like rich kids, these are the values being given now. Where is this coming from, if not at home? Is it the fault of teachers or schools? Where am I taking my son, showing his knees and in tattered jeans? Girls are no less, showing their knees. Is this good," he said.
Many condemned the CM's remarks on social media as the hashtag #RippedJeansTwitter was among top Twitter trends. Jaya Bachchan 's granddaughter too reacted over the comment and expressed her angst on it.