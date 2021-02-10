Such divided, confused party can do no good: PM Modi slams Congress as its MPs stage walkout in Lok Sabha

Congress MPs, including former party chief Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday staged a walkout during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply in Lok Sabha to the motion of thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind's address. Meanwhile, the grand old party's move met with sharp criticism from PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Congress' Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha units move in opposite directions, and asserted that such a "divided" and "confused" party can neither do any good for itself nor can it think of any solutions for the country's problems.

"The condition of the Congress party, a very old party which ruled the country for about six decades, has now become such that its Rajya Sabha unit moves in one direction while the Lok Sabha unit moves in another direction," Modi said. Such a "divided" and "confused" party can neither do any good for itself nor can it think of any solution to the country's problems, Modi said.