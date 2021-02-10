Such divided, confused party can do no good: PM Modi slams Congress as its MPs stage walkout in Lok Sabha

Congress MPs, including former party chief Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday staged a walkout during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply in Lok Sabha to the motion of thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind's address. Meanwhile, the grand old party's move met with sharp criticism from PM Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Congress' Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha units move in opposite directions, and asserted that such a "divided" and "confused" party can neither do any good for itself nor can it think of any solutions for the country's problems.
"The condition of the Congress party, a very old party which ruled the country for about six decades, has now become such that its Rajya Sabha unit moves in one direction while the Lok Sabha unit moves in another direction," Modi said. Such a "divided" and "confused" party can neither do any good for itself nor can it think of any solution to the country's problems, Modi said.
"Nothing can be more unfortunate than this. The Congress is also there in Rajya Sabha, their senior leaders are there, they debate with a lot of enthusiasm and express their views. On the other hand, there is the other section of the Congress (in Lok Sabha).... time will tell," the PM said.
He also hit out at the Opposition saying, those who are disrupting the House are doing so as per a well-planned strategy. They are unable to digest that people are seeing the truth, Modi said. The trust of the people can never be won through these games, he said.
Meanwhile, the leader of Congress party in Loksabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that they walked out because the PM didn't discuss their concerns over farmers' death. Chowdhury added, "He (PM) agreed that amendments are required in farm laws, some states will be benefitted & some won't. Why do you have to bring laws that won't be benefitting everyone?"