Farm laws, COVID-19 and more: Highlights of PM Modi's reply to motion of thanks on President's address in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Lok Sabha on the motion of thanks to the President on Wednesday. He lauded the participation of women MPs during the discussion on motion of thanks on the President's address in Lok Sabha and said they enriched the proceedings with their thoughts.
In his reply to the discussion, the Prime Minister said that the address by President Ram Nath Kovind showcased India's "sankalp shakti" (will power). "His words have boosted the spirit of confidence among the people of India," he said.
"During the discussion on the President's speech, a large number of women MPs took part. This is a great sign. I want to congratulate the women MPs who enriched the House proceedings with their thoughts," he added.
PM Modi said that the people of India must make a new resolve on where to take the country when the country will celebrate its 100 years of independence. "We are knocking at the doors of 75 years of independence. It's a matter of pride for every Indian and an occasion to move forward. We may be in any corner or belong to any strata of society but we must make a new resolve that where do we want to take India at 100 years of freedom," he said.
PM Modi said that when the country became independent, the last British commander used to say that India is a continent of many countries and no one will be able to make it a nation. "But we have proved them wrong. Indians proved them wrong. Today we have stand as a ray of hope for the world," he added.
Speaking about the coronavirus pandemic, the Prime Minister said the way India handled itself and helped the world recover is a turning point. Recalling how World War II devastated the world, the PM said this was followed by a new world order and the formation of the UN. "The post-COVID world is turning out to be very different. In such times, remaining isolated from global trends will be counter-productive. We will have to emerge as a strong player. That is why, India is working towards building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat," he added.
PM Modi also lauded the nurses and the doctors in the country's fight against COVID-19. "It was because doctors & nurses came as God, because they couldn't return to their homes for 15 days. We could win against COVID as our sanitation workers kept patients clean when nobody else went close to them, it was matter of life & death for them too. They came as form of God. Ambulance drivers knew that they're driving a COVID positive person, they came as a form of God," he said.
Endorsing his 'vocal for local' initiative, he said that Covid-19 came as an "unknown enemy". Even bigger nations could not stand the pandemic but the discipline of the 130 crore Indians must be credited for our efficient fight against the virus, he added.
Speaking on the ongoing farmers' protest and the contentious three farm laws, PM Modi said these agricultural reforms are important & necessary. "Congress MPs in House debated on colour of the laws (black/white), it would have been better if they had debated on the content and intent of the laws," he said. "Farm laws were passed through an Ordinance & later by Parliament. No mandis were shut after the implementation of these laws, MSP did not end anywhere in the nation. It's a truth which we hide, it has no meaning. Purchase on MSP increased after the laws were formed," he added.
PM Modi further said the government respects the spirit of the protesting farmers. "This House and this government respects the spirit of protesting farmers and this is why senior ministers have been talking to them respectfully since the agitation was in Punjab," the PM said.