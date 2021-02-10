Farm laws, COVID-19 and more: Highlights of PM Modi's reply to motion of thanks on President's address in Lok Sabha

PM Modi said that when the country became independent, the last British commander used to say that India is a continent of many countries and no one will be able to make it a nation. "But we have proved them wrong. Indians proved them wrong. Today we have stand as a ray of hope for the world," he added.

Speaking about the coronavirus pandemic, the Prime Minister said the way India handled itself and helped the world recover is a turning point. Recalling how World War II devastated the world, the PM said this was followed by a new world order and the formation of the UN. "The post-COVID world is turning out to be very different. In such times, remaining isolated from global trends will be counter-productive. We will have to emerge as a strong player. That is why, India is working towards building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat," he added.

PM Modi also lauded the nurses and the doctors in the country's fight against COVID-19. "It was because doctors & nurses came as God, because they couldn't return to their homes for 15 days. We could win against COVID as our sanitation workers kept patients clean when nobody else went close to them, it was matter of life & death for them too. They came as form of God. Ambulance drivers knew that they're driving a COVID positive person, they came as a form of God," he said.