Stunning Gemstones, Jewellery Adorns Ram Lalla's Idol; Check Quantity Of Diamonds & Rubies Used |

The centre of attention was Ram Lalla's idol during the grand ceremony of Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya on Monday (January 22). The jewellery that was adorned by the idol was looking marvellous. There are reports that around 132 skilled craftsmen worked non-stop to create the jewellery for the main idol for which the Pran Pratishtha was performed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The collection includes 14 pieces

The collection includes 14 pieces, a crown, forehead ornament (Tilak), emerald ring, ruby ring, a short round necklace, a five-layered necklace, a victory garland, waist and arm belts, bangles, ankle bands, gold anklets, and a bow and arrow.

It was made by Harsahaimal Shiamlal Jewellers

During the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, the idol was adorned with 14 pieces of handcrafted jewellery which was made by Harsahaimal Shiamlal Jewellers (HSJ). Each piece was designed with precision and passion, reflecting the brand's commitment to excellence. The handcrafted designs celebrated Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya.

The jewellery is adorned with a total of 18,567 round brilliant diamonds

According to reports in TOI, the jewellery is adorned with a total of 18,567 round brilliant diamonds, 2,984 rubies, 615 emeralds, and 439 uncut diamonds, as per certification reports. The gold crown, decorated with diamonds, emeralds, and rubies, weighs approximately 1.7 kg and contains around 75 carats of diamonds, 135 carats of Zambian emeralds, and 262 carats of rubies, along with other gemstones.

Tilak showcases a 3-carat diamond

The reports further states that the forehead ornament or the Tilak, which is regarded as a safeguarding symbol providing protection to devotees from both spiritual and physical threats, showcases a brilliant three-carat diamond encircled by smaller diamonds and Burmese rubies.

HSJ considered it an honour to design Lord Ram's jewellery

Each intricate gold heritage jewellery piece was embedded with diamonds, rubies, and emeralds, adding a touch of royalty and elegance to the deity. With over 130 years of existence, Harsahaimal Shiamlal Jewellers considered it an honour to design Lord Ram's jewellery.

'We are very proud to have designed and crafted all of Shri Ram Lalla’s jewellery'

Expressing their pride in crafting Lord Ram’s jewellery, the brand shared on Instagram: “We are very proud to have designed and crafted all of Shri Ram Lalla’s jewellery. Specially curated for the Lord’s return to his rightful throne in Ayodhya, each of these 14 jewels is a timeless masterpiece.”