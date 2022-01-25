Bihar: Students protest against RRB's NTPC results, block rail tracks

Examinees who appeared at the recruitment tests for group D services in Indian Railways went on a rampage on several railway stations leading to the cancellation of over a dozen trains, including premier Rajdhani Express and Sampoorna Kranti.

Examinees are agitated over alleged irregularities in the examinations held yesterday, said the students over the results of RRB.

Patna's Rajendra Nagar station became the epicentre of the violent agitation as examinees damaged railway tracks and pelted stones on the police.

At Saidpur, in the heart of the state capital, examinees also disrupted vehicular movement.

At Ara, 50 km from Patna, the students set on fire a railway coach and put barricades on the railway tracks. At Buxar railway station, examinees resorted to vandalism and damaged railway property.

At Patna City and Fatuah stations in Patna district, the agitating examinees blocked the movement of trains by laying on the railway tracks.

At Bihar Sharif, Nawada, Nalanda, Motihari, Chapra, Sitamarhi and Bhagwanpur railway stations too, railway tracks were damaged by the examinees.

Prestigious Kathgodam express was cancelled due to agitation. At Sirdalla station, a railway maintenance coach was set on fire.

District Magistrate of Patna, Chandrashekhar Singh said that five students have been arrested and an FIR has been registered against over 500 unidentified people.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 08:55 PM IST