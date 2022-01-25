RRB issues warning over protest against NTPC results, says candidates will be debarred from rail jobs for lifetime

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) on Tuesday issued a warning to the candidates protesting against NTPC results saying that anyone indulging in vandalism/unlawful activities like protesting on Rail tracks will be identified through videos & debarred from rail jobs for lifetime!

Issuing a clarification over the results, the letter further mentioned that RRBs are committed to a fair and transparent recruitment process maintaining high standards of integrity.

Several RRB NTPC aspirants have taken to Twitter and other social media alleging multiple discrepancies and “inaccurate result declaration” for RRB NTPC 2021.

Meanwhile, train services were affected in parts of Bihar on Monday after students, who appeared for Railway Recruitment Board's (RRB's) Non-Technical Popular Categories exam 2021, staged a protest at Rajendra Nagar Terminus in Patna and blocked railway tracks.

Patna district magistrate Dr Chandrashekhar Singh said that the protests hampered the train services for nearly five hours. He added that action will be taken against the culprits.

“This is not the way to resolve any issue. We'll take action against the main culprits and register case against them,” said Dr Singh.

In order to control the situation, police forces were deployed at Rajendra Nagar Railway station.

Notably, Bihar students who appeared for Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories exam 2021 staged a protest on January 24 against "inaccurate exam results".

The protest was staged at the Rajendra Nagar Terminal station of Danapur in Patna for almost five hours.

The results of the RRB NTPC for the CBT-1 exam were released on January 15 to shortlist the candidates for the CBT-2.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 05:53 PM IST