Stuck in Manipur crisis, UP govt to rescue its 100 students

Lucknow: Stuck in between the ethnic clashes in Manipur, students from Uttar Pradesh have got some news from the Yogi Government. The UPChief Minister has directed officials to ensure safe rescue of over 100 students who have been facing miseries due to clashes. A number of students from UP who are studying at National Institute of Technology (NIT), Imphal have released video messages seeking help from the UP Government.

On Sunday Yogi Adityanath had issued directives to officials for safe rescue of UP students stuck in Manipur. The Relief Commissioner of UP Prabhu Narayan Singh and Principal Secretary, Home, Sanjay Prasad were entrusted with the task of bringing back students to UP.

Few students have refused to come back

The Relief Commissioner informed that there are four educational institutes in Manipur where students from UP are being enrolled. The state government has identified 100 such students and work has begun to bring them back. He said that the UP Government has spoken to its counterpart in Manipur and very soon the students stuck in the trouble torn areas would be brought back through aircraft.

According to him, the officials of UP Government have spoken with some students who have been appearing in the final year examination of their course. Few of the students have refused to come back but complained about paucity of food. However, those willing to come back would be brought through special aircraft on Tuesday morning.

It may be mentioned that ethnic clashes have flared up in the north eastern state of Manipur for the last few days. A large number of UP students have been stuck up in their institutes there and are finding it difficult to cope with the situation. Seeing this problem the UP CM has issued instructions for their rescue.