'Strait Of Hormuz Will Stay Open, Blockade Can Be Reimposed If Necessary': US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump | X

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he has agreed to allow the strategically vital waterway, the Strait of Hormuz, to remain open and would not impose a naval blockade for now, while warning Iran that American naval forces would remain deployed in the region and could quickly reimpose the blockade if required.

Taking to Truth Social, he wrote, "I have agreed to allow the Hormuz Strait to remain OPEN, with no further Naval Blockade. However, all ships are remaining in place should it be necessary to reinstitute the Blockade, which seems, at this point, highly unlikely," the US President posted on Truth Social.

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Trump's remarks follow a round of US-Iran talks in Switzerland aimed at finding a permanent resolution to the war in the Middle East.

Earlier on Monday, the US issued a "temporary" 60-day license to authorise the "production, delivery, and sale of Iranian oil," with the preliminary deal stipulating partial sanctions relief.

Read Also Trump Threatens Fresh Action Against Iran As Switzerland Talks Get Underway

On Tuesday, Iran said that technical talks with the US in Switzerland have concluded and four negotiating groups, including on sanctions and nuclear issues, will be formed.