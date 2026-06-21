Trump Threatens Fresh Action Against Iran As Switzerland Talks Get Underway

US President Donald Trump | File Image

US President Donald Trump has warned that the United States could launch fresh military action against Iran even as senior officials from both sides opened negotiations in Switzerland aimed at consolidating a preliminary agreement to end hostilities in the Middle East.

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The talks are being held at the Bürgenstock resort, where US Vice President JD Vance met an Iranian delegation to discuss key regional security issues. Vance said the negotiations would primarily focus on Iran’s nuclear programme and efforts to secure a ceasefire in Lebanon, describing both subjects as major priorities.

Joining the US vice president are presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who are expected to participate in discussions intended to build on the recently signed framework agreement between Washington and Tehran.

Vance had previously cancelled a planned visit to Switzerland on Thursday after renewed exchanges of fire between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon heightened regional tensions.

The latest round of diplomacy follows a deal signed by the United States and Iran on Wednesday to bring an end to a conflict that reportedly began on February 28 with joint US-Israeli strikes. According to the information provided, those strikes resulted in the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.