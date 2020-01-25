'Stop your lies right here': BJP Karnataka slams Shashi Tharoor for calling Savarkar first advocate of two-nation theory

Several leaders across the political spectrum have time and again stoked controversy after voicing different views on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

Now, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday termed Savarkar the first advocate of the two-nation theory as he proposed the idea three years ahead of Muslim League passing the Pakistan resolution.

Speaking at a panel discussion in Jaipur Literature Festival, Tharoor said, "The first advocate of the two-nation theory was actually VD Savarkar, as head of Hindu Mahasabha, who called upon India to recognise Hindus and Muslims as two separate nations, three years before Muslim League passed the Pakistan resolution in Lahore."

BJP Karnataka slammed the Thiruvananthapuram MP on Twitter. The party wrote, "Stop your lies right here, CONgi @ShashiTharoor. How low will you stoop to divide the Nation?"

"The two-nation theory was first used by Syed Ahmed Khan in 1867. It was the result of the Hindu-Urdu controversy. Veer Savarkar was born in 1883," they added.